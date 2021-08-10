Going by online reaction, housemate Pere is fast becoming a favourite among 'Shine Ya Eye' viewers.
BBNaija 2021:Pere reveals Whitemoney's strategy, admits he's known since the show kicked off
Pere recently emerged head of house for the week and selected Maria as his deputy.
The new week's head of house interestingly has a few things to get off his chest about co-housemate Whitemoney.
In a recent chat with his deputy and crush Maria, Pere revealed that he discovered Whitemoney's cooking as a strategy to remain in the game. According to the 36-year-old, Whitemoney hopes to make himself irreplaceable to other housemates.
This will not be the first time Pere has alleged that the Enugu-born housemate has a calculated game plan.
Recall that Pere had alleged that Whitemoney found out about Big Brother's wildcard strategy before the show commenced.
