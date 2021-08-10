The new week's head of house interestingly has a few things to get off his chest about co-housemate Whitemoney.

In a recent chat with his deputy and crush Maria, Pere revealed that he discovered Whitemoney's cooking as a strategy to remain in the game. According to the 36-year-old, Whitemoney hopes to make himself irreplaceable to other housemates.

This will not be the first time Pere has alleged that the Enugu-born housemate has a calculated game plan.