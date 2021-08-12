RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Yerins reacts to Blaqbonez throwing shades at him on Twitter

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says Blaqbonez is entitled to his opinions.

Reality TV star Yerins Abraham [Instagram/YerinsAbraham]

Yerins Abraham, a former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has reacted to the comments credit to rapper Blaqbonez.

It would be recalled that the rapper had thrown shades at the reality TV star over his low fan base on social media.

During an exclusive chat with Pulse, the medical doctor turned reality TV star reacted to the music star's comments which were perceived as derogatory.

www.instagram.com

"Yea someone called me and said Blaqbonez is throwing subs at you. Yea I saw it and I don't know, it's his perspective, it is what he thinks and that's okay. I don't feel a certain way about it," he said.

"I have been seeing a lot of crazy comments. Someone said I should go for Cowbell competition instead of Big Brother. When I went on Twitter, I saw a lot of stuff. It's all fun. I love the vibes."

Yerins is the first housemate to be evicted from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

