BBNaija finalist, Whitemoney has shared that he anticipates meeting housemate Boma to discover how his tryst with married housemate Tega ended.
BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he cannot wait to see how Tega's husband reacted to Boma
Whitemoney expressed his thoughts in a chat with Pere.
Whitemoney, in a chat with Pere on Wednesday said he was eager to discover how Tega's husband responded to the housemates rendezvous while in the house.
”I really want to see Boma after I leave the house. I want to know if he still has his legs or if Jam-jam’s dad has cut them off,” he said.
Recall both Tega and Boma sparked nationwide outrage after getting too intimate on the reality show. The housemates later debunked claims that they had sex and that their actions were a well played script to keep fans entertained.
Meanwhile, Tega's husband recently called out fans of the reality show for trying to make sure he loses his identity.
