BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he cannot wait to see how Tega's husband reacted to Boma

Whitemoney, in a chat with Pere on Wednesday said he was eager to discover how Tega's husband responded to the housemates rendezvous while in the house.

”I really want to see Boma after I leave the house. I want to know if he still has his legs or if Jam-jam’s dad has cut them off,” he said.

Recall both Tega and Boma sparked nationwide outrage after getting too intimate on the reality show. The housemates later debunked claims that they had sex and that their actions were a well played script to keep fans entertained.