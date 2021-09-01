BBNaija 2021: Thelma slams Tega and Boma over makeout video, says it's for clout

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, while reacting to the video and Tega's husband's confession.

"First of all, this is CLOUT and arrant NONSENSE for a married woman. I saw a post where the husband was justifying her actions that he cheated on her and that’s why she’s is doing this," she wrote.

"Although I understand that this is just a way of making people to talk, but this display alone is totally wrong for someone that wants to keep her home, unless she has made up her mind to leave her home for "overnight celebrity".

She went on to write about how romance and all that comes with should be left alone for the single folks in the reality TV show.

"This bedroom caressing, kissing, etc., is for the single ones. Well, all I can say is that I hope their marriage remains intact cos I can never, be a supporter of broken home, Peace," she added.

"For those of you that enjoy watching porn, I know you will find this truth so offensive, but your rubbish comments doesn’t count ok. Ps Note: I hate no housemate."