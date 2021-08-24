BBNaija 2021: Sammie admits grudge against Boma

During Tuesdays diary sessions, Sammie finally opened up about a grudge he has held for co-housemate Boma.

According to Sammie, Boma knew about his attraction to Angel, yet went ahead to make moves.

"Boma knew I was attracted to Angel and went behind my back to be with her. How will he feel if I did that to him? Angel told me she’s attracted to me physically but we don’t click mentally," Sammie said.

Sammie and Angel were the first housemates to trigger hopes in fans of a possible relationship in the house. However, things rapidly nosedived with Angel exploring other male options in the house. The 21-year-old had once mentioned to Big Brother that she did not mentally connect with Sammie.

Speaking on Monday's nomination, the housemate who is up for possible eviction this weekend, revealed he chose Maria as a last minute option and Pere because he thinks he is a fake backstabber.