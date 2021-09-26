RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Queen, Nini & Saga have been evicted

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The five surviving housemates including Whitemoney, Cross, Liquorose and Emmanuel will proceed to the season finale.

Queen, Nini and Saga have been evicted [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The semi-final lap of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season kicked off with yet another major prank, this time with viewers none the wiser at least for a few minutes.

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu left fans of Pere stunned after announcing the housemate's eviction. Minutes later, Ebuka confirmed that Pere was evicted from the house and not the game.

The first real eviction of the show was later confirmed to be Queen. Having had an impressive run, the now ex-housemate revealed she will be going head-on into governance.

Shortly after Queen's eviction announcement, Ebuka confirmed Nini as the second housemate to be officially evicted from the show. For her eviction chat, the ex-housemate spoke about her triangle relationship with Saga and her much talked about boyfriend.

The third housemate to officially exit the show turned out to be Saga which may not come as a surprise for followers of the show. In a second and final twist, Ebuka announced the eviction of housemate Angel.

A look at how fans voted:

Bi Brother Naija votes
Bi Brother Naija votes Pulse Nigeria

Both Angel and Pere will be moved to a separate location in the house for another major 'Shine Ya Eye' move. The housemates were moved to the White room and issued what Big Brother described as the most intense games of their lives. The game of trucks and screws will afford one housemate an opportunity to join the house as the fifth finalist.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

