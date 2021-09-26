BBNaija 2021: Queen, Nini & Saga have been evicted

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu left fans of Pere stunned after announcing the housemate's eviction. Minutes later, Ebuka confirmed that Pere was evicted from the house and not the game.

The first real eviction of the show was later confirmed to be Queen. Having had an impressive run, the now ex-housemate revealed she will be going head-on into governance.

Shortly after Queen's eviction announcement, Ebuka confirmed Nini as the second housemate to be officially evicted from the show. For her eviction chat, the ex-housemate spoke about her triangle relationship with Saga and her much talked about boyfriend.

The third housemate to officially exit the show turned out to be Saga which may not come as a surprise for followers of the show. In a second and final twist, Ebuka announced the eviction of housemate Angel.

A look at how fans voted:

Pulse Nigeria