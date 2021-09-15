BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans allegedly attack Whitemoney & Liquorose's IG accounts

According to multiple reports, videos and screenshots making the rounds, handlers of a Pere stan account on WhatsApp have embarked on a cyberbullying campaign to pull down the official Instagram accounts of fan-favorite housemates Whitemoney and Liquorose.

Pulse Nigeria

Currently, Whitemoney has lost his official Instagram account which until it was disabled on Tuesday had over 600,000 followers.

Stan wars have become a norm among fans of the popular reality show. Usually fans of housemates perceived to be on rocky terms in the house attack themselves on social media.