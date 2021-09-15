RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans allegedly attack Whitemoney & Liquorose's IG accounts

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Whitemoney's official Instagram account has been suspended amid alleged attacks.

Whitemoney and Pere [Instagram/bigbrothernaija]

A brand new stan war has allegedly erupted between fans of 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates Pere, Whitemoney and Liquorose.

According to multiple reports, videos and screenshots making the rounds, handlers of a Pere stan account on WhatsApp have embarked on a cyberbullying campaign to pull down the official Instagram accounts of fan-favorite housemates Whitemoney and Liquorose.

Pere's stan account [Gistlover]
Pere's stan account [Gistlover] Pulse Nigeria

Currently, Whitemoney has lost his official Instagram account which until it was disabled on Tuesday had over 600,000 followers.

Stan wars have become a norm among fans of the popular reality show. Usually fans of housemates perceived to be on rocky terms in the house attack themselves on social media.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Between Pere and Whitemoney, the hostility from a few weeks back appears to have taken backstage. The housemates have so far gotten along well after their last conversation where Whitemoney asked Pere to squash whatever perceived issues they had.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

