BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans allegedly attack Whitemoney & Liquorose's IG accounts

A brand new stan war has allegedly erupted between fans of 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates Pere, Whitemoney and Liquorose.
Whitemoney's official Instagram account has been suspended amid alleged attacks.
According to multiple reports, videos and screenshots making the rounds, handlers of a Pere stan account on WhatsApp have embarked on a cyberbullying campaign to pull down the official Instagram accounts of fan-favorite housemates Whitemoney and Liquorose.
Currently, Whitemoney has lost his official Instagram account which until it was disabled on Tuesday had over 600,000 followers.
Stan wars have become a norm among fans of the popular reality show. Usually fans of housemates perceived to be on rocky terms in the house attack themselves on social media.
Between Pere and Whitemoney, the hostility from a few weeks back appears to have taken backstage. The housemates have so far gotten along well after their last conversation where Whitemoney asked Pere to squash whatever perceived issues they had.
