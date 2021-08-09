RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere wins 3rd week's Head of House games

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The wild card housemate is automatically immune from this week's nominations.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Pere has emerged winner of the Head of House games for the show's third week.

In a landslide victory, Pere beat the housemates in the popular dice games that saw both Saskay and Tega lose their scores as punishment for rule violation.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

The 36-year-old housemate's win is just in time following predictions of a possible payback nomination this week. The win earns him automatic immunity from getting nominated from possible eviction.

Pere is the third Head of House since the show kicked off in July. So far, housemates Peace and Boma have emerged Head of House.

