BBNaija 2021: Pere says Maria is the only woman that gives him 'a hard-on' [Video]

The revelation comes just hours after Pere told Cross he was totally over Maria.

Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija]

Week three's HOH, Pere might be tough on the outside but when it comes to his crush, the revelations keep pouring out.

Just hours after declaring his romantic feelings for Maria dead and gone, the 36-year-old housemate proceeded to declare her his ultimate sexual desire beneath the sheets.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Housemates Maria & Queen clash over Pere

"You want to know something, you are the only person I have had a hard on for," Pere shared. His advances were expectedly turned down by Maria.

Watch a clip:

www.instagram.com

