Week three's HOH, Pere might be tough on the outside but when it comes to his crush, the revelations keep pouring out.
BBNaija 2021: Pere says Maria is the only woman that gives him 'a hard-on' [Video]
The revelation comes just hours after Pere told Cross he was totally over Maria.
Just hours after declaring his romantic feelings for Maria dead and gone, the 36-year-old housemate proceeded to declare her his ultimate sexual desire beneath the sheets.
"You want to know something, you are the only person I have had a hard on for," Pere shared. His advances were expectedly turned down by Maria.
Watch a clip:
