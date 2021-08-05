RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere says he is over crush on Maria

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Maria also got into a squabble with the housemates over food.

Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija]

The anticipated Maria and Pere ship has crumbled before it got a fighting chance. Despite turning down his advances multiple times, Pere had tried to remain resolute in his pursuit of his fellow wildcard.

It turns out the US military housemate is all burnt out as he recently revealed to co-housemate Beatrice that he was no longer attracted to Maria.

In the conversation shared on Thursday, Pere claimed that while he was once attracted to Maria, he was over it due to her continued resistance.

The day hasn't been the best for Maria after she threw a mild tantrum. Grossed out by a conversation about toilets between Angel and Niyi, Maria trashed her breakfast in the sink.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

