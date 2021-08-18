RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere is a weird, manipulative, egoistic person - Whitemoney

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate made the revelation during his diary session with Big Brother.

Whitemoney and Pere [Instagram/bigbrothernaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Whitemoney has opened up to Big Brother about his altercation with co-housemate Pere.

Recommended articles

Recall the housemates fell out early Tuesday morning following a whispering game organized by Cross. Some of the housemates including Whitemoney had interpreted Pere's actions as intimidation and bullying.

Speaking to Big Brother, Whitemoney comically dramatized the incident while explaining that he felt belittled by Pere's actions.

www.instagram.com

"When do not have a task, Pere is a weird, manipulative and egoistic person," Whitemoney told Biggie. He also highlighted Pere's persistent allegation that he knew about the wildcards before the season commenced.

At the end of Whitemoney's diary session, Big Brother promised to look into the incident.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Pere is a weird, manipulative, egoistic person - Whitemoney

CODA is ‘storytelling’ at its finest [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mediabxng and R & R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers

'Avoid people that call you up only for enjoyment not business' - Uche Jombo

Nigerian recording artist Sarai Korpacz debuts lyric video for single 'Eden In Me'

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' is coming to Netflix!

'You were still begging him 2 weeks ago' - Dorcas Shola Fapson slams Timini Egbuson's ex

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)