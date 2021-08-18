'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Whitemoney has opened up to Big Brother about his altercation with co-housemate Pere.
BBNaija 2021: Pere is a weird, manipulative, egoistic person - Whitemoney
The housemate made the revelation during his diary session with Big Brother.
Recall the housemates fell out early Tuesday morning following a whispering game organized by Cross. Some of the housemates including Whitemoney had interpreted Pere's actions as intimidation and bullying.
Speaking to Big Brother, Whitemoney comically dramatized the incident while explaining that he felt belittled by Pere's actions.
"When do not have a task, Pere is a weird, manipulative and egoistic person," Whitemoney told Biggie. He also highlighted Pere's persistent allegation that he knew about the wildcards before the season commenced.
At the end of Whitemoney's diary session, Big Brother promised to look into the incident.
