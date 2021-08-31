Newly evicted 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Maria Benjamin has expressed regret at her attitude towards fan-favourite housemate Whitemoney.
BBNaija 2021: Maria says she feels 'stupid' for treating Whitemoney badly
The newly evicted housemate says she hopes Whitemoney can forgive her after the show.
In an interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the former Air hostess admitted to judging Whitemoney unfairly only to be shocked to realize he never nominated her for eviction.
"I feel very emotional cause when you actually play it back, those that nominated me and now that I know why they nominated me, White actually never nominated me like ever! I kinda feel stupid. I actually did like what he was about. I mean we are both Igbo. I liked him and I still do like him...If he can actually ever forgive me [outside the house]," Maria said.
Reacting to her scandalous executive lounge conversation encouraging how Angel has been slut-shamed, the housemate went on to blame her usual suspect- alcohol.
Recall Maria's Sunday eviction left fans and other housemates shocked especially as she was perceived to be one of the strongest contestants of the season. The housemate was evicted alongside JMK and Sammie after emerging in the bottom four list.
