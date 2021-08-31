BBNaija 2021: Maria says she feels 'stupid' for treating Whitemoney badly

In an interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu , the former Air hostess admitted to judging Whitemoney unfairly only to be shocked to realize he never nominated her for eviction.

"I feel very emotional cause when you actually play it back, those that nominated me and now that I know why they nominated me, White actually never nominated me like ever! I kinda feel stupid. I actually did like what he was about. I mean we are both Igbo. I liked him and I still do like him...If he can actually ever forgive me [outside the house]," Maria said.