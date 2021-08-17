Maria has raised an alarm over the reduction of condoms in the house.
BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house
Maria says only 18 condoms are left out of the 32 in the store.
The former air hostess made her revelation known while speaking to Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the Blue room.
She sensed that a number of the housemates were already having sex in the house.
"Condoms have reduced in this house. We have just 18 left out of 34. I feel like some people have been making love," she said.
Nini supported Maria's claims saying she knows who may have used some of them.
The housemates also debated about those who they suspected. Some said it could be Saskay and others mentioned JayPaul.
