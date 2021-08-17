RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Maria says only 18 condoms are left out of the 32 in the store.

BBNaija housemate Maria [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Maria has raised an alarm over the reduction of condoms in the house.

Recommended articles

The former air hostess made her revelation known while speaking to Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the Blue room.

She sensed that a number of the housemates were already having sex in the house.

"Condoms have reduced in this house. We have just 18 left out of 34. I feel like some people have been making love," she said.

www.instagram.com

Nini supported Maria's claims saying she knows who may have used some of them.

The housemates also debated about those who they suspected. Some said it could be Saskay and others mentioned JayPaul.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Maria raises alarm over missing condoms in the house

'If you don't have a job in the UK or US, you are either proud or lazy' - Williams Uchemba

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney found out I was the wild card from a chaperone - Pere

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Whitemoney blows hot in argument with Pere

Rapper Silento indicted over murder of his cousin

'You're a cradle snatcher, a pervert and predator' - Timini Egbuson's ex-girlfriend calls him out

Lil Wayne reveals how he attempted suicide at age 12

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother announces nomination free week, orders Maria to keep a secret

BBNaija's Princess gets a car gift from her fans