BBNaija 2021: Liquorose wins 5th Head of House games

Unlike the previous week, this week's HOH saw the return of the infamous rolling six start with two additional puzzle and ball twistS.

Unfortunately, most of the housemates had to end their games at the 'Start Over' point. The game later wrapped up with Liquorose leading followed closely by former HOH Pere. Following Liquorose's win, Big Brother announced that she will be invited to nominate her deputy.

While Liquorose's win earns her automatic immunity from nominations this week, she will not be allowed access to the luxurious head of house lounge. Recall Maria, Peace and Liquorose were ban from the lounge for two weeks after violating the entry rules.