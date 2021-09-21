RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she'll love to bring Kayvee back

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Kayvee exited the show weeks ago due to medical reasons.

BBNaija housemate Liquorose [BigbroNaija]

Liquorose has admitted to Big Brother that she would love to bring former housemate, Kayvee back on the show.

Recommended articles

The fan-favourite housemate made the revelation during her Tuesday diary session where she revealed that though she would love to have Maria back, her first option would be Kayvee.

On her reason, the housemate told Big Brother that she felt Kayvee did not get the chance to maximize his opportunity on the show.

“As much as I’ll like to bring Maria back as my bestie but I’ll love to bring Kayvee back. He’s intelligent and didn’t have enough time to show himself. He’s a cool guy and my vibe partner.

“I was looking forward to being close friends with him and felt so bad about what happened to him

“He didn’t have the chance to do things and I feel bad about that. I know Maria will understand.”

Recall that Kayvee took a voluntary exit option due to health concerns. The housemate has since reaffirmed his health status.

Liquorose further expressed her feelings about luckily escaping this week's eviction.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she'll love to bring Kayvee back

BBNaija 2021: Biggie issues Nini new top secret prank task

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' charts at No. 23 on the official UK top 40

Sean Dampte showcases his lifestyle in tasty new video for, 'Women, Weed and Wine'

Get Ready for a New Dawn at the Olojo Festival 2021

Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs of 2021 on radio, TV and streaming platforms (so far)

Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs since January 2021

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Cross [Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Biggie exposes Saga & Nini's late night gossip about Pere [Video]

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Cross declares his love for Queen

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Cross [Bigbronaija]