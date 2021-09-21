BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she'll love to bring Kayvee back

The fan-favourite housemate made the revelation during her Tuesday diary session where she revealed that though she would love to have Maria back, her first option would be Kayvee.

On her reason, the housemate told Big Brother that she felt Kayvee did not get the chance to maximize his opportunity on the show.

“As much as I’ll like to bring Maria back as my bestie but I’ll love to bring Kayvee back. He’s intelligent and didn’t have enough time to show himself. He’s a cool guy and my vibe partner.

“I was looking forward to being close friends with him and felt so bad about what happened to him

“He didn’t have the chance to do things and I feel bad about that. I know Maria will understand.”

Recall that Kayvee took a voluntary exit option due to health concerns. The housemate has since reaffirmed his health status.