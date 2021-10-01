'Shine Ya Eye' fan-favourite, Liquorose has opened up about her crush on music star Wizkid.
BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she once fantasized sleeping with Wizkid
The finalist made the revelation in a recent chat with housemates.
The finalist, on Friday, shared in a chat with the housemates that she once critically fantasized about having sex with the multiple award-winning star.
Meanwhile the finalists have made millions of Naira from their final sponsored tasks before the highly anticipated grand finale of the season.
So far, going by online reaction, Liquorose is a strong contender for the N90 million prize. Another contender is fan-favourite Whitemoney. Pere's fanbase may have also tripled following Biggie's highly criticized game twist which positions him as another major contender.
