RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she once fantasized sleeping with Wizkid

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The finalist made the revelation in a recent chat with housemates.

BBNaija housemate Liquorose [BigbroNaija]
BBNaija housemate Liquorose [BigbroNaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' fan-favourite, Liquorose has opened up about her crush on music star Wizkid.

Recommended articles

The finalist, on Friday, shared in a chat with the housemates that she once critically fantasized about having sex with the multiple award-winning star.

Meanwhile the finalists have made millions of Naira from their final sponsored tasks before the highly anticipated grand finale of the season.

So far, going by online reaction, Liquorose is a strong contender for the N90 million prize. Another contender is fan-favourite Whitemoney. Pere's fanbase may have also tripled following Biggie's highly criticized game twist which positions him as another major contender.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

Young Nigerians scramble to register as Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 48 hours

Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Season 12. Here’s all you need to know

Gulder Ultimate Search.

'My Village People' becomes Nollywood's 17th film to gross over N100 million in box office

'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram/officialbovi]