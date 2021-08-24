BBNaija 2021: Liquorose reveals how BBN saved her from depression

The latest to share her story is new head of house, Liquorose. The professional dancer, in a chat with fellow housemates, revealed she battled depression for four months before getting the greenlight to participate in the new season.

Liquorose said she became depressed after someone suggested dance was not for her during an audition.

“I was depressed for four months before Big Brother," Liquorose shared. “I went for audition and someone said to me ‘Rose, dance is not meant for you’ then I stopped going for auditions and was depressed for four months before Big Brother.”