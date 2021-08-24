RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose reveals how BBN saved her from depression

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new HOH admitted to fellow housemates that she suffered depression for four months.

BBNaija housemate Liquorose [BigbroNaija]

In the wake of Kayvee's premature exit from the 'Shine Ya Eye' season, housemates are impressively opening up about their personal mental struggles.

The latest to share her story is new head of house, Liquorose. The professional dancer, in a chat with fellow housemates, revealed she battled depression for four months before getting the greenlight to participate in the new season.

Liquorose said she became depressed after someone suggested dance was not for her during an audition.

“I was depressed for four months before Big Brother," Liquorose shared. “I went for audition and someone said to me ‘Rose, dance is not meant for you’ then I stopped going for auditions and was depressed for four months before Big Brother.”

Impressively, Liquorose emerged winner of the week's HOH tasks earning her immunity and veto power for the week. Liquorose is also one of the highest winners of tasks since the show kicked off five weeks ago.

