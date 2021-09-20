BBNaija 2021: Liquorose, Cross are this week's HOH & DHOH

Liquorose and Cross have emerged the Head of House and Deputy Head of House for the week.
The housemates' nomination has earned them automatic immunity for the week.
Unlike previous weeks, the HOH and DHOH spots were not won via the weekly games but by nomination from the first ever ultimate veto power holder, housemate Emmanuel.
Recall that the housemates played to win the newly introduced game consisting of multiple hurdles. Emmanuel emerged winner with 470 points.
Cross and Liquorose's win comes with exclusive access to the luxurious HOH lounge, immunity for the week among other exciting perks.
In another unanticipated twist, Biggie announced that the rest of the house is up for possible eviction this week.
This will be the second time this eviction nomination style will be introduced since the show kicked off.
