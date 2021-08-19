BBNaija 2021: Jackie B says she's cut all ties with Michael

The Jackie B and Michael ship recently hit an iceberg (Angel) a few days ago with Jackie B confronting the new housemate about his association with the female housemate. Recall their conversation left viewers glued to the screens on Saturday night after the housemates' DJ Xclusive hosted party.

Early Thursday morning, the former love interests repeatedly walked past each other without exchanging pleasantries. Hours later, Jackie B told Yousef that she had decided to keep her distance following Michael's continued association with Angel which she found disrespectful.

Watch a clip: