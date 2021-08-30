BBNaija 2021: Jackie B & Jaypaul emerge HOH in surprising new twist

For starters, Big Brother unveiled a bizarre twist to the game by introducing new obstacles including foul tasting liquids, a smelly pool with hidden keys and a slippery floor. The housemates were expected to complete the tasks within a two minutes and thirty seconds time span.

Leading with one minute and nine seconds, Jackie B emerged winner alongside Jaypaul with one minute, twelve seconds.

In yet another surprising twist, Big Brother announced that the week will see two new heads of house, a first since the show kicked off. The winning housemates will enjoy the luxurious head of house lounge as well as immunity for the week.

Unfortunately for the rest of the housemates, the entire house is up for eviction which means fans will need to stick to ensuring their favourites remain in the game.