Newly evicted 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Beatrice has opened up about a possible romantic relationship with one of the housemates.
BBNaija 2021: I would have pursued a relationship with Pere - Beatrice
The newly evicted housemate revealed that her intentions would have strictly been strategic.
In a chat with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday, Beatrice disclosed that she had Pere on her radar and would have pursued a romantic relationship had she stayed longer in the house.
"I would have pushed to be in a relationship with Pere if I stayed longer not because I love him but just to stay longer in the game,” Beatrice said.
The divorced mom of two was recently evicted alongside Yerins and Niyi on Sunday night. Prior to her nomination, other housemates had expressed their reservations towards Beatrice's reclusive behaviour while in the house.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng