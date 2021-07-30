BBNaija 2021: I flew from Port Harcourt to Lagos to break up with my girlfriend - Saga

In a chat with fellow housemate, Saskay, the engineer and artist narrated his playboy tactics of breaking off relationships. "I broke up with one over the phone and when my friends said it was not good, I flew from Port Harcourt to Lagos to break up with the next one," Saga said.

Reacting to the revelation, Saskay shared even more chilling revelations. She disclosed that she once fell madly in love with a man nine years older than her after meeting on once popular chatting app, 2go. She shared that she was 12-years-old at the time.

While some of the housemates have shown possibilities of forming a romantic bond, no actual couples have emerged as it appears the housemates are still very skeptical of each other.