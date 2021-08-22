RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: How it went down at the 4th Saturday Night Party

Odion Okonofua

The housemates were all dressed in African prints for the party.

DJ Sose [Instagram/BigBroNaijaUpdates]

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, the housemates were treated to another Saturday Night Party courtesy of Biggie.

On the wheels of steel was the disc jockey with a tattooed face, DJ Sose.

He came prepared as he kept the housemates on their feet all night. He kicked off the evening in a slow temple and gradually got the housemates into the party mood with his impressive music selection. DJ Sose knew the assignment and delivered.

www.instagram.com

For the evening, the housemates were all dressed in beautiful African print designs. It was a beauty to behold as they all looked like models ready to hit the runway.

www.instagram.com

As usual, the Saturday Night Party allowed fans to see the lovebirds in the house show off their love interest. Still not sure what they have going but Saskay and Cross gave us the couple vibes on the dancefloor.

Saga, as usual, kept close tabs on Nini while Emmanuel and Liquorose continued to tease us with their beautiful affair (at least that's what we all think).

www.instagram.com

The not so newcomers in the house, JMK and Queen stole the night with their dance moves. By popular opinion, they were named the queens of the dancefloor.

It was a not so eventful night for Whitemoney but he later joined in party with the other housemates.

Odion Okonofua

