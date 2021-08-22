BBNaija 2021: How it went down at the 4th Saturday Night Party

On the wheels of steel was the disc jockey with a tattooed face, DJ Sose.

He came prepared as he kept the housemates on their feet all night. He kicked off the evening in a slow temple and gradually got the housemates into the party mood with his impressive music selection. DJ Sose knew the assignment and delivered.

African couture

For the evening, the housemates were all dressed in beautiful African print designs. It was a beauty to behold as they all looked like models ready to hit the runway.

The Ships

As usual, the Saturday Night Party allowed fans to see the lovebirds in the house show off their love interest. Still not sure what they have going but Saskay and Cross gave us the couple vibes on the dancefloor.

Saga, as usual, kept close tabs on Nini while Emmanuel and Liquorose continued to tease us with their beautiful affair (at least that's what we all think).

The not so newcomers in the house, JMK and Queen stole the night with their dance moves. By popular opinion, they were named the queens of the dancefloor.