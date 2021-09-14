RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Housemates in tears over Kayvee's special message

The housemate exited the show on medical grounds.

'Shine Ya Eye' housemates were left balling their eyes out on Monday night after Big Brother surprised them with a special message from housemate Kayvee.

In his short address to the housemates, Kayvee expressed his support for everyone currently in the race for the N90 million grand prize. He also confirmed that he was back to his bubbly self while thanking the housemates for the kindness shown to him during his trying time.

“Well I know you guys must have been worried about me, well I'm fine, I'm happy, strong, fit…I'm rooting for every one of you, let the best man or woman win. I miss y’all, I can't wait to meet you outside the house…” Kayvee said

The video footage expectedly left the housemates emotional as this will be the first time Kayvee will address them since exiting the game a few weeks ago.

Recall that the photographer housemate was advised to exit the show on medical grounds after other housemates expressed concern over his deteriorating health.

