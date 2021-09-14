BBNaija 2021: Housemates in tears over Kayvee's special message

In his short address to the housemates, Kayvee expressed his support for everyone currently in the race for the N90 million grand prize. He also confirmed that he was back to his bubbly self while thanking the housemates for the kindness shown to him during his trying time.

“Well I know you guys must have been worried about me, well I'm fine, I'm happy, strong, fit…I'm rooting for every one of you, let the best man or woman win. I miss y’all, I can't wait to meet you outside the house…” Kayvee said

Watch the video:

The video footage expectedly left the housemates emotional as this will be the first time Kayvee will address them since exiting the game a few weeks ago.