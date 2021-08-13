BBNaija 2021: housemates clash over food mismanagement in Pere's HOH tenure

The housemates have in the past two days suffered through food shortage due to the mismanagement of food items. Things, however, got heated up today between Angel and new housemate, Queen.

Both housemates clashed over food after Queen asked Angel what meal was available as she had eaten corn flakes all day.

Following the heated exchange, the housemates congregated in groups to complain about the adverse effect the head of house's decision to exile Whitemoney from the kitchen.