Hunger influenced emotions are flaring in Biggie's house no thanks to Pere's decision to fire Whitemoney from kitchen duties for the week.
BBNaija 2021: housemates clash over food mismanagement in Pere's HOH tenure
The housemates are currently dealing with food shortage due to mismanagement.
The housemates have in the past two days suffered through food shortage due to the mismanagement of food items. Things, however, got heated up today between Angel and new housemate, Queen.
Both housemates clashed over food after Queen asked Angel what meal was available as she had eaten corn flakes all day.
Following the heated exchange, the housemates congregated in groups to complain about the adverse effect the head of house's decision to exile Whitemoney from the kitchen.
Recall Pere and Maria alleged that Whitemoney planned to monopolize the kitchen as a game strategy to keep the housemates dependent on him.
