BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

Away from the traditional beads, wrappers, flowing dresses, the housemates appeared to have had a blast with DJs Dayzee and Shawn on the wheel of steel. In case you missed the fun, catch the highlights below:

What's better than one DJ?

Certainly two! For the first time in Big Brother Naija history, two Disc Jockeys hosted the night and as expected, viewers and housemates were not disappointed. From DJ Dayvee's mid-tempo track list to DJ Shawn's classic hits, the housemates stayed glued to the dance floor till Biggie called.

What's a dress to Liquorose?

Certainly not enough to disrupt the dance queen's moves! As per usual, Liquorose lit up the dance floor with her energetic moves.

Whitemoney lets loose on the dance floor

It appears eviction blues pushed the housemates to letting down their guards for this week's Saturday night party. One of the wildly noticed change was spotted with housemate Whitemoney. The housemate finally put some major dents on the dancefloor for what might be his last Saturday night party.

Nini and Saga remain party couples