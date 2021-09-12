BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

This week's Saturday Night Party was hosted by one of Nigeria's fast-rising disc jockeys, Joenel.

DJ Jonel didn't come to play

From the moment the party kicked of to the last second of the night, DJ Joenel kept all the housemates dancing and vibing on the dance floor.

One interesting feat about Joenel's performance was his ability to switch the beats and rhyme with so much ease. Another outstanding performance we must say from a not-so-popular DJ.

Queen!!!

We believe Queen has already been crowned as the Queen of the Dancefloor this season. The philanthropist turned reality TV star caught the attention of everyone all night with her bold dance moves. Let's not forget the time she did the acrobatic thingy despite wearing a tight skirt.

The lovebirds

As usual, some of the lovebirds came out to party. From the usual suspects, Nini and Saga and the new entrants Whitemoney and Queen, it was all about love and a bit of steamy action on the dance floor.

Everyone came to party