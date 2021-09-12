RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Odion Okonofua

Queen's sexual, energetic and all round fun dance moves should be studied in the 'School of Dance.'

Highlights from the Saturday Night Party

The housemates were yet again given an evening to remember during their Saturday Night Party.

This week's Saturday Night Party was hosted by one of Nigeria's fast-rising disc jockeys, Joenel.

From the moment the party kicked of to the last second of the night, DJ Joenel kept all the housemates dancing and vibing on the dance floor.

One interesting feat about Joenel's performance was his ability to switch the beats and rhyme with so much ease. Another outstanding performance we must say from a not-so-popular DJ.

We believe Queen has already been crowned as the Queen of the Dancefloor this season. The philanthropist turned reality TV star caught the attention of everyone all night with her bold dance moves. Let's not forget the time she did the acrobatic thingy despite wearing a tight skirt.

As usual, some of the lovebirds came out to party. From the usual suspects, Nini and Saga and the new entrants Whitemoney and Queen, it was all about love and a bit of steamy action on the dance floor.

Aside from Pere who no fault of his is used to dancing at a very restricted and slow pace, the other guys actually turned up. Cross, as usual, was a center of the action, Saga gave Liquorose a run for her title on the dance floor while Yousef gave viewers reasons to stay up late.

