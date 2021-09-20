In the place of the regular HOH games, Biggie announced the ultimate veto power game that saw housemates play a game with different hurdles with the highest point earner emerging winner.

The game first ended as a tie between housemates Cross and Emmanuel. However, Biggie introduced another game which saw Emmanuel emerge victorious with 470 points.

Emmanuel's timely win comes with quite the reward some of which includes a coveted spot at the finals and immunity from this week's evictions.

The veto power hold was also instructed to nominate the week's Head of House and Deputy.