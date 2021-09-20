'Shine Ya Eye' housemate has won the first of its kind ultimate veto power game, a new twist introduced by Big Brother.
BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins ultimate veto power, gains final week spot
The housemate's win has earned him a spot at the finals.
In the place of the regular HOH games, Biggie announced the ultimate veto power game that saw housemates play a game with different hurdles with the highest point earner emerging winner.
The game first ended as a tie between housemates Cross and Emmanuel. However, Biggie introduced another game which saw Emmanuel emerge victorious with 470 points.
Emmanuel's timely win comes with quite the reward some of which includes a coveted spot at the finals and immunity from this week's evictions.
The veto power hold was also instructed to nominate the week's Head of House and Deputy.
Unsurprisingly, Emmanuel nominate his love interest Liquorose as HoH. He also selected Cross as the deputy HoH for the week.
