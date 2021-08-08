The 'Shine Ya Eye' season is well underway with the housemates' second Saturday night party in the records.
BBNaija 2021: DJ Nana thrills housemates at 2nd Saturday night party
The second Saturday night party was hosted by DJ Nana.
Hosted by female Disc Jockey DJ Nana, the party saw the housemates dazzle in jean and fur costumes. In case you missed the show, here are some exciting highlights:
DJ Nana's performance
Going by popular opinion, DJ Nana understood the assignment and aptly delivered. The DJ rocked the party with a fine mix of classic and new Nigerian hits that kept the housemates on their toes amid the ample supply of dry gin.
Couple Alert! Meet Saga and Nini
All through the week, housemates Saga and Nini have left viewers wondering if declarations would be made. It appears this Saturday night party is all the confirmation shippers need especially as the housemates stuck together throughout the party.
Tega & Cross crowned the life of the party
In between Tega's bubbly dance moves and Cross multitasking as waiter and dancer, the housemates left an impression on viewers enough to earn them the revered crowns of the night.
Other highlight housemates include Saskay and Beatrice.
See some Twitter reactions:
