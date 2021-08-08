RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: DJ Nana thrills housemates at 2nd Saturday night party

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The second Saturday night party was hosted by DJ Nana.

'Shine Ya Eye' Saturday night party [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The 'Shine Ya Eye' season is well underway with the housemates' second Saturday night party in the records.

Recommended articles

Hosted by female Disc Jockey DJ Nana, the party saw the housemates dazzle in jean and fur costumes. In case you missed the show, here are some exciting highlights:

Going by popular opinion, DJ Nana understood the assignment and aptly delivered. The DJ rocked the party with a fine mix of classic and new Nigerian hits that kept the housemates on their toes amid the ample supply of dry gin.

twitter.com

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

All through the week, housemates Saga and Nini have left viewers wondering if declarations would be made. It appears this Saturday night party is all the confirmation shippers need especially as the housemates stuck together throughout the party.

twitter.com

In between Tega's bubbly dance moves and Cross multitasking as waiter and dancer, the housemates left an impression on viewers enough to earn them the revered crowns of the night.

twitter.com

Other highlight housemates include Saskay and Beatrice.

See some Twitter reactions:

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: DJ Nana thrills housemates at 2nd Saturday night party

Media personality Debola Williams weds Kehinde Daniels in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro loses mother

Sosa-E: A perching enigma [Pulse Interview]

Grown-ish explores police brutality in the latest episode

Gerald Butler stars in the new movie ‘CopShop’

Plvyboi Pluto releases new single, 'Peace of Mind'

Ayra Star is unapologetic of her talent in debut album ‘19 & Dangerous’

Can Buju and Zlatan make a joint EP already!?