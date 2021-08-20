BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he once attempted suicide

The housemates have been tasked with creating awareness about mental health and the diary sessions was an opportunity for them to share with Biggie how they felt about the subject.

During Cross' session, he admitted to Biggie about once attempting suicide during a very dark period in his life.

In addition, housemates Maria and Whitemoney also shared their struggles with mental health. While Whitemoney revealed he experienced symptoms of schizophrenia the previous year, Maria opened up about her brother's schizophrenia diagnosis and how it has greatly affected her family.

Jackie B also opened up about struggling with postpartum depression after welcoming her son at 18.