BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he once attempted suicide

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates' Friday task is centered on creating mental health awareness.

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Cross

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Cross has opened up to Big Brother about his personal struggle with mental health.

The housemates have been tasked with creating awareness about mental health and the diary sessions was an opportunity for them to share with Biggie how they felt about the subject.

During Cross' session, he admitted to Biggie about once attempting suicide during a very dark period in his life.

In addition, housemates Maria and Whitemoney also shared their struggles with mental health. While Whitemoney revealed he experienced symptoms of schizophrenia the previous year, Maria opened up about her brother's schizophrenia diagnosis and how it has greatly affected her family.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show

Jackie B also opened up about struggling with postpartum depression after welcoming her son at 18.

The housemates also spoke to Big Brother about how much they have won from their tasks so far and Yousef appears to be leading with N1.8 million. Other millionaire housemates include Michael and Liquorose,

