BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy
Boma is the second Head of House of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season.
This week's new HOH is actor and model, Boma. The 35-year-old housemate earned his spot by winning the HOH dice game on Monday evening.
Unlike the previous week, Big Brother instructed Boma to take 14 minutes to make up his mind about his deputy. The move was also in a bid to accommodate the nomination night which saw housemates Maria and Pere nominate Beatrice, Yerins, Jay Paul, Niyi and Whitemoney.
Exercising his veto power as HOH, Boma swapped Jay Paul for Yousef then proceeded to select Jackie B as his deputy.
