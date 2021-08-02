RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Boma is the second Head of House of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season.

Boma and Jackie B [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The 'Shine Ya Eye' season has welcomed a new Head of House, its second since the season kicked off a week ago.

Recommended articles

This week's new HOH is actor and model, Boma. The 35-year-old housemate earned his spot by winning the HOH dice game on Monday evening.

Unlike the previous week, Big Brother instructed Boma to take 14 minutes to make up his mind about his deputy. The move was also in a bid to accommodate the nomination night which saw housemates Maria and Pere nominate Beatrice, Yerins, Jay Paul, Niyi and Whitemoney.

Exercising his veto power as HOH, Boma swapped Jay Paul for Yousef then proceeded to select Jackie B as his deputy.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi & Yousef are up for eviction

Moelogo is mature, direct and rounded on ‘I THEEP’ [Pulse EP Review]

Bodies of Influence: Mercy Eke to star alongside Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu in new feature film

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' returns to No. 1

BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa reveals all-time favourite housemates

BBNaija 2021: Fans go wild as Tega lets Saga suck her boobs

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

8 movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms this August