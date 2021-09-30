RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Boma says he doesn't know Queen

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star says the only queen he knows is the Queen of England.

Reality TV stars Boma and Queen

Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Boma has denied knowing who Queen, also a former housemate is.

The reality TV star made the shocking revelation during a chat with Naijaloaded Television.

The actor turned reality TV star was asked to describe the former housemate with one word and he gave a shocking response.

www.instagram.com

"I don't know who that is. Who are you talking about? Queen Elizabeth of London or what? Who are you talking about? The only queen I know is Queen Elizabeth of London," he said.

Boma and Queen started off as friends briefly when they met at the reality TV show.

It didn't take long before the two became cat and rat in the house as they couldn't stand each other's presence.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

