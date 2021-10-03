BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

As usual, all the evicted housemates including Kayvee who left the game over health grounds turned up looking like a million bucks.

To get their groove on, the music was supplied by DJ Demola and DJ Embassy.

The DJs

This season has seen some of Nigeria's best and not so popular ace the Saturday Night Party. The Champions Party wasn't any different as DJ Embassy and DJ Demola came prepared.

The first half of the night had DJ Demola on the wheels of steel. While DJ Embassy gave the housemates something memorable to take home for the other half of the party.

The housemates came to slay

For the last Saturday Night Party of the season, the 24 housemates all looked stunning in their various outfits. From Yousef looking like an Arabian prince to Maria and Nini twinning in beautiful sequence dresses, it was obvious that the housemates got the memo.

Still, on the outfits and twinning, Yerins and Kayvee both looked dashing in suits and turtle neck shirts. Let's not forget the striking white dress Saskay wore for the evening.

The dancers

The 'Shine Ya Eye' season has seen some of the housemates become the fans' favourite on the dancer floor every Saturday Night. One of the fans' favourites, JMK, was on hand to keep everyone glued to their TV screens. Saskay, Yousef, Michael and Tega did give viewers of the show reasons to stay all night.

On the other side of the wall, Whitemoney, Liquorose and Cross all brought so much energy to the dance floor. Even Pere who is known for being a loner on the dance floor was infected by the energy of the other housemates.

Saga and Nini almost gave us a scare

If you followed the season from day one then you probably got worried when the Saturday Night Party started with Saga and Nini distancing themselves from each other. They however danced for a while but literally stayed away from each other all evening.

Saskay and Jaypaul was a no show

While fans were still trying to grab their heads around Saga and Nini's detachment, Saskay and Jaypaul, another interesting friendship everyone talked about all season gave everyone a no-show.

The two who were almost inseparable during their stay in the house avoided each other all evening.

The loners

While all the housemates entertained and partied together all night, some of the guys just wanted to be alone. Queen literally danced in front of the mirror all evening.