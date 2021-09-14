RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother issues Liquorose & Saga new prank task

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates have been tasked with pranking their love interests.

'Shine Ya Eyes' housemate Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The week is about to get spicy as Big Brother has just revealed the latest mischief up his sleeves.

During the housemates Tuesday diary session, Biggie offered Liquorose and Saga 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB Tokens to prank their love interests Emmanuel and Nini.

The prank will involve the housemates faking a fight with Emmanuel and Nini, convincing them that they are at odds till the next diary session.

“Liquorose, there is a reward of 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB tokens for you to play a prank on someone,” Big Brother said.

Meanwhile the housemates expectedly poured out their hearts to Biggie during today's diary sessions.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

