Father of 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Angel has reacted to the persistent slut-shaming she has dealt with since the season kicked off.
BBNaija 2021: Angel's dad laments persistent slut-shaming, says there is 'nothing new under the sun'
The housemate's father manages her social media handles.
In a post shared on Instagram, the father of the 21-year-old housemate claimed she was being judged by how she chose to to portray herself.
"Slut-shaming Again ?? For how long are we going to keep addressing, educating and sensitizing on this same issue? There is nothing new under the sun and this is all we anticipated already but is this really how we want to normalize profiling ? We have been called a slut, ashawo, loose, dirty and all sorts because of how we choose to portray ourselves physically.
"Judging a person does not define who they are, it defines who you are. Take off your blindfolds and see beyond the appearances. Train yourself to do better as an individual so others around you can tap into that energy. Keep your respectability politics to yourself. At the end of the day, Nothing can break our girl, ko por ke, we moveeee!"
The new post comes amid clips of Maria, Peace and Nini's executive lounge conversation currently making the rounds. In the scandalous clips, the housemates shred Angel's reputation in the house, sometimes using derogatory terms.
