In a post shared on Instagram, the father of the 21-year-old housemate claimed she was being judged by how she chose to to portray herself.

"Slut-shaming Again ?? For how long are we going to keep addressing, educating and sensitizing on this same issue? There is nothing new under the sun and this is all we anticipated already but is this really how we want to normalize profiling ? We have been called a slut, ashawo, loose, dirty and all sorts because of how we choose to portray ourselves physically.

"Judging a person does not define who they are, it defines who you are. Take off your blindfolds and see beyond the appearances. Train yourself to do better as an individual so others around you can tap into that energy. Keep your respectability politics to yourself. At the end of the day, Nothing can break our girl, ko por ke, we moveeee!"