Housemates, Lucy and Praise might be the most unlikely Lockdown season couple but the newest week might be proving the housemates would damn consequences for cuddle buddies.

This week saw the housemates spend more time together and prompted some hilarious Twitter reactions.

Reactions have ranged from christening their developing ship to criticising Lucy who has been quite vocal about female housemates forming entanglements in the house.

For Praise, the new ship might be odd especially as he allegedly got involved in a pants down situation with the season's first evictee, Ka3na. The former housemate has since put the rumours to rest.

See some Twitter reaction: