On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Erica was disqualified from Big Brother Naija's fifth season.

The disgraced housemate was disqualified from the reality TV show for her disturbing actions after the Saturday Night party.

Erica had gone wild while accusing Laycon of lying about kissing her about a week ago.

Big Brother in his comment stated the reasons behind her disqualification include, defacing the Head of House bed, looking through the camera crew and engaging with the team, abuse of goading of another housemate.

According to him, these actions are prohibited from the Big Brother house. He went on to read Article 18 subparagraph 1, which states that violence is prohibited in the house.

On the other hand, Neo was pronounced guilty of obstructing and preventing a fellow housemate (Vee) from moving around Biggie's house. He was issued a strong and final warning from Big Brother.

