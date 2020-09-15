Vee and Neo have secured a spot on the show's top five list after escaping possible eviction.

The sweethearts emerged as the season's second and third finalists on Monday night following Big Brother's newly introduced nomination style that saw housemates grouped into two teams.

It turned out that the grouping style worked in the favour of the housemates as they successfully steered their teammates' attention away from themselves.

The strategy posed by each group to nominate housemates perceived to be threats also played out well for Neo and Vee. Housemates currently up for eviction are Ozo, Laycon, Dorathy and Trikytee.

Going by Twitter reactions, viewers may not have seen the couple sailing through to the grand finale.

See some Twitter reactions: