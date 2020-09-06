Fan-favourite Lockdown housemate, Neo and Vee made sure to supply fans with their Saturday dose of drama.

This time, their fight took a slightly different turn as Vee revealed she asked Neo to help loosen her braids but he opted to make food first.

As always, Neo went on an emotional overdrive which prompted the week's fresh from the oven drama.

However, the fight may have crossed the line as Vee got in her feelings and shoved Neo at least twice for refusing to move away from the door. While the housemate is up for possible eviction, her latest actions puts her at risk of a possible strike.

Turns out love may have gotten the better part of Neo as he took to his knees in the wee hours of Sunday morning to plead for Vee's forgiveness.