Laycon is back in the studio just days after emerging winner of this year's Big Brother Naija season.

The rapper confirmed that a new single is well underway while responding to questions on his future plans in a recent interview with Pulse. "I have started recording already and awesome sounds are going to start coming from Laycon so you guys should keep your fingers crossed", Laycon shared.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2020: Laycon opens up about Erica, says he needed to find 'closure'

On when fans should expect his anticipated album, the songster said, "I don't want to let the cat out of the bag yet. I can't really put a pin on any date, but I am working".

Laycon beat 20 contestants to the coveted N85 million prize on September 27, 2020.