The newest head of house, Kiddwaya made his first major leadership blunder on Tuesday night during the housemates' Thursday wager task briefing.

During the argument that ensued among housemates on how the wager task should go, Kiddwaya made an insensitive comment about housemates making the bottom four list. Clearly offended, Lucy and Dorathy angrily walked out following the HoH's refusal to apologise.

Kiddwaya's latest move has come under criticism by housemates who feel he and the preceding HOH, Erica have become power drunk.

Reacting to the latest flop, Vee described Kiddwaya as 'stupid' with the propensity to make insensitive comments.

Lucy revolted by expressing her hopes that the housemates lose the wager just to prove a point. Other housemates including Neo, Wathoni, Laycon and Ozo also expressed their disappointment.

Early Wednesday morning, the HOH took the high road and tendered an unreserved apology to the housemates based on advice from Praise, BrightO, TrikyTee and his sweetheart, Erica.

