Lockdown housemate, Lucy has been accused of being a tough nut to crack especially when it comes to handling house tasks.

Dorathy and Prince recently confronted the 30-year-old housemate over her reaction to their upcoming Thursday challenge.

The upcoming task would have the housemates mimic evicted housemates and Lucy had expressed her disappointment at the narrative they had come up with for her best friend, Ka3na.

While defending her persistent mood swings, Lucy revealed she was more dissatisfied with the housemates stereotyping her as opposed to the notion that she was generally difficult to work with.

She further revealed she was tired of impressing or attempting to go out of her way to "make anybody happy".

Interestingly, Dorathy and Prince appear to be the closest to Lucy amid the housemates' general dislike for her.