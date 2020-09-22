BBNaija season five's latest evictee, Ozo has opened up on what fuelled his determination to go after Nengi.

Speaking to show host, Ebuka, the former housemate revealed that Nengi's strength first drew him to her. His feelings, however, got intense following a conversation they had after his birthday.

"I think my birthday, she came to me and started saying 'I know you have feelings for me but this is what the whole situation is like for me. We should at least try and be friends'. At that point, I knew that because of how I felt for her, if I went into trying to be friends, I knew it would still get me to this point", Ozo shared.

"So, I just made a conscious decision that this is what it is. I said I wouldn't want to worry about public perception because I know it is not a love TV show but I was following my own reality".

Recall the 28-year-old riled viewers up for how he persistently pursued his love interest , even countlessly proposing marriage.

Watch the interview: