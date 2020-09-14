Sunday night clearly had the housemates just as shocked as viewers especially with Kiddwaya's eviction.

Following Sunday's live eviction show, the surviving housemates gathered in groups to share their thoughts on how events turned out.

In a chat with Neo, Trikytee revealed that he was probably the most stunned housemate at Ebuka's announcement. "If anybody told me that Kiddwaya would be out today I wouldn’t believe it", TrikyTee said in a chat with Neo.

Neo disclosed that Kidd's eviction may have been influenced by the former housemate's constant talk about being self-made.

Nengi, on the other hand, revealed she saw Kidd reaching the finale. “I was shocked by Kiddwaya’s eviction. He didn’t see it coming. I also didn’t see it because I thought he would stay till the final. He sold himself while in the show and I felt that was a guaranteed stay for him”.

For Laycon and Ozo, the eviction was a wake up call. “Kiddwaya’s eviction before me gave me a hard reset despite my week of infringement and strike. Now I’ve decided to be focused for these two weeks and stay on my lane”.

Kiddwaya and Prince are the latest evictees following Sunday night's live eviction show.