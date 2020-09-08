With barely three weeks to the end of the show, the stakes have become higher especially for housemates up for possible eviction.

Interestingly, Mondays live nominations surprisingly saw Dorathy, Ozo, Prince and Kiddwaya up for eviction.

While Kiddwaya is no stranger to the nomination list (his second in a row), Dorathy, Ozo and Prince are making their first appearance since the show kicked off in July.

As is the norm, fans of the nominated housemates will slug it out for the highest votes to keep at least one favourite in the game.

The housemates' nomination came minutes after Trikytee beat other housemates to the head of house games and nominated Laycon as his deputy. Both housemates are immune from eviction this week.