Venita threatens to snatch Gedoni from Khafi and ruin their affair if she so desires.

After escaping eviction, Venita seized the moment to clear things out among themselves. One of such Housemate was Venita and Gedoni.

Venita expressed her disappointment that Khafi told others in the house about their little misunderstanding before one of the tasks on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Even though she appeared a bit calm during Ebuka’s chat with the housemates during the live eviction show, Venita revealed to Gedoni that she’s unhappy with his love interest.

Venita vented her anger to Gedoni, who offered her a hug to pacify her.

Fortunately for him, this calmed her down a bit, but Venita was not done yet as she said, “If I decided to set my compass on you, she will not stand a chance.”

Remember that there had been no love lost between Venita and Khafi and though they had a one on one chat some days back to iron things out, it is clear that Venita has not buried the hatchet yet.

Gedoni has been hanging out with Venita since the seventh eviction day.

Gedoni and Khafi had been a pair since the second week in the Big Brother House. The ‘Khedoni’ ship has been one of the affairs that are most talked about in the ongoing BBNaija 2019. They have been in the news for consistently having sex in the house.

In an interview with Pulse, KimOprah, an ex-housemate confessed to having a relationship with Gedoni when they were in the university.

Gedoni didn't show much affection towards Khafi, who confirmed loving him during the second live eviction show, until KimOprah was evicted.