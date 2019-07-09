The housemates are finally getting the memo as to why a lot of people are watching the show as Thelma and Esther gets into a very heated argument.

So the gist is that the housemates had gathered to come up with ideas for a drama as instructed by Big Brother. Seyi was selected as the director for the drama.

While housemates were all putting heads together to come up with a perfect plan for the drama, things took a sudden twist as Thelma and Esther got into a very heated argument.

The argument rose after Esther had confronted Thelma over the use of the word 'imbecile' which according to her is a very sensitive word and topic. Thelma, however, didn't take Esther's statement kindly as she challenged her.

It took the other housemates to calm the tension down as the screaming and shouting match between the two ladies disrupted the drama plans.

All efforts made by Tuoyo to reconcile both housemates proved abortive as they both refused to call a truce...does this mean we have our first Big Brother rivals?