After a rigorous two hours, Seyi emerged as the winner of this week's task to become the head of house.

The game which was keenly contested by all the housemates was one interesting task to watch. The task involved housemates moving a tennis ball on a narrow path with the aid of just one finger.

The first housemate who took up the challenge was Seyi who eventually got the fastest score. Jackye was disqualified for touching the ball with two fingers.

Five of the new guys tried but were not able to carry out the challenge at the stipulated 6 minutes except for Joe. The other housemates to have come close to Seyi's score were Joe, Omashola and Mercy.

After winning the game, Biggie announced that Seyi would be given 250 coins and the 'head of house' room. As customary, he was asked to select someone to share the 'head of house' privileges.

Seyi asked to select two people to which Biggie declined. Surprisingly he selected Esther, a decision which was cheered by the other housemates. Seyi is the fifth housemate in the Big Brother house.