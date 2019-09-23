On Monday, September 23, 2019, Seyi won the Head of House challenge making it three times in 13 weeks.

Seyi won the chin-chin challenge in a fiercely contested challenge. This means he gets 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for his Team and the Head of House Bedroom privileges.

How Seyi won Head of House for the 3rd time

The first round of the challenge involved the Housemates walking continuously across the Arena from the starting line to the finish line and back again until they heard the buzzer to stop. This exercise lasted for seven minutes before the buzzer went off. It seemed like an easy task but seeing as they couldn’t tell the time as they walked, it was difficult to guess when it would go off so they were left to luck and wit. In the end, the challenge saw Elozonam, Seyi, Cindy Tacha and Omashola leading the pack and qualifying to the next round.

Mercy was close to being one of the lucky five, but she was asked to take four steps backward for flouting the rules.

Counting Chin-Chin

The Housemates had a minute to complete this challenge and this was where Seyi eventually clinched his victory. The Housemates had to count the chin-chin into a bucket and write out the total number of the Chin-Chin in the bucket. The Housemate with the number closest to the total was awarded the title Head of House. Seyi said the total of the Chin-Chin in the bucket was 4,750 while the actual number was 3090 making him the one with the closest correct estimate.

Privileges won by Seyi

With this win, Seyi secures a spot in the final week and stands a chance of being the last Pepper Dem Housemate standing.

Unlike the first and second time, Seyi refused to share his Head of House Bedroom privileges with anyone. The first was shared with Esther and the second was shared with Venita after Tacha refused the offer.

Seyi first emerged the Head of House in the sixth week. In the 7th week, he emerged the Head of House again and was crowned the Tor Tiv in an event sponsored by Heritage Bank.