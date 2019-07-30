Okay, guys, the much-awaited plot twist to the BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season four has arrived and it may interest you to know that Venita Akpofure and Elozonam are the new addition to the house.

The two new housemates arrived at the house on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, between 7 and 7:15 PM respectively. First to arrive the house was Venita Akpofure who came into the house to the surprise of the housemates.

While the housemates were still basking in the euphoria of the arrival of the gorgeous video vixen and actress, another housemate came knocking and it was the handsome dude, Elozoman.

The housemates were indeed shocked at the arrival of the new housemates as they didn't see it coming.

The guys already warmed up to Venita as Frodd who had already told Big Brother that he would be sharing his 'Head Of House' room with Mike asked Venita to share his room with him.

Omashola, on the other hand, appears to be playing the tribal card as he wanted all the housemates to know that Venita and himself are from the same state.

Will the new addition to the house change the dynamics of the game? Only time will tell as this season of BBNaija gets more interesting.